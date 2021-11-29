Police charge Avalon man in fatal shooting of Pittsburgh man

Nov. 28—Officials have released the name of a man killed in a Saturday night shooting in Avalon.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the victim as Theodore Denver Parks Jr., 38, of Pittsburgh.

Allegheny County police have charged Brennan Lamar Fife, 31, with criminal homicide in the death of Parks, who was shot in the chest.

First responders found Parks in the 100 block of California Avenue, when the shooting was reported shortly before 10:30 p.m.

Parks was taken to Allegheny General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to officials.

Police said they determined Fife was responsible for the shooting and apprehended him at the time of the incident.

Fife was placed in the Allegheny County Jail. He faces a Dec. 29 hearing in Pittsburgh Municipal Court before District Judge Kim Berkeley Clark.

Court documents indicate Fife also is awaiting a non-jury trial on charges of strangulation, simple assault and harassment, stemming from a June 25 incident in Avalon.

Anyone with information about Saturday's shooting is asked to call the county police tip line at 833-255-8477. Callers can remain anonymous.

