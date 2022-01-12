Police charge Biloxi women with killing girlfriend at GA hotel

A Biloxi woman was arrested and charged with murder and four other felonies in Smyrna, Georga, a town just outside Atlanta, the Atlanta Journal Constitution reported Thursday.

According to the Smyrna Police Department, Selena Caprice Kellum, 23, is charged with murder, aggravated assault, tampering with evidence, entering an auto with intent to commit theft and possession of a firearm during commission of a crime after her girlfriend, Shaikia Strong, was shot at an extended stay hotel in Smyrna.

Strong was shot once each in the cheek and lower neck, police said, and left in the hotel room where she died.

Smyrna Police Lt. Louis Defense said police believe the incident, which occurred on Dec. 22, 2021, may have stemmed from a domestic dispute.

After leaving the hotel, Kellum drove to stay with her sister in Biloxi, where police said she later confessed the murder to the Biloxi Police Department on Dec. 23. Smyrna police were able to locate Strong’s body the same day.

Kellum also admitted to storing the clothes she was wearing inside a backpack in a storage unit in Biloxi, as well as throwing the shell casings from the scene of the crime out of the window of her car during the drive to Mississippi.

Police recovered one shell casing at the scene as well as $324 from Kellum’s car that she is accused of stealing from Strong, Fox 5 Atlanta reported Friday.

The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office of Georgia arrested Kellum on Dec. 31 in Gulfport, officials said. She was booked into Georgia’s Cobb County jail on Jan. 4, where she remains without eligibility for bond.

Strong, 24, was a native of West Point, Mississippi, according to her obituary.