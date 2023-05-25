Police charge boy in 2022 shooting death of teen

May 25—Frederick police on Thursday said they have charged a boy in the October shooting death of a 14-year-old boy in Frederick.

The boy was charged with involuntary manslaughter, minor in possession of firearm, and reckless endangerment, police said in a press release. Police said they are not disclosing his name because of his age.

Police have given few details about what happened.

On Oct. 15, 2022, police were dispatched to 90 Waverley Drive for a report of a shooting, police said in the news release.

When they arrived, police found the victim, Kaimani Andre Dove, and immediately began providing medical care until emergency medical services personnel arrived.

Dove was taken to an area hospital, where he was declared dead, according to police.

Police said in the news release that the boy who has been charged "was in possession of a handgun when it discharged, striking the victim."

"The Frederick Police Department recognizes the sensitivity and seriousness of this case, and while the investigation is ongoing, no further information will be disclosed at this time," the press release said.