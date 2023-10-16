Police charge Camden County man in connection with Philly cop's on-duty death

CHERRY HILL - A man arrested here for the murder of a Philadelphia police officer was secured with the slain officer's handcuffs.

Yobranny Fernandez was taken into custody in Cherry Hill, according to the U.S. Marshals Service in Philadelphia.

He was wanted for the slaying of Officer Richard Mendez, who was fatally shot around 11 p.m. on Oct. 12 after coming upon apparent car burglars in a parking garage at Philadelphia International Airport.

"Detectives secured Fernandez with Officer Mendez's handcuffs bearing badge #5041," the Marshals Service noted in a message on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The message did not specify charges against Fernandez or address his suspected role in the airport shooting.

Any charges against Fernandez are only allegations. No one has been convicted in the case.

Additional details about Fernandez were not immediately available.

Another police officer, Raul Ortiz, was shot and wounded in the airport confrontation. He was released from a Philadelphia hospital on Oct. 14.

According to a police account, Mendez and Ortiz saw a man breaking into a vehicle in Garage D near the aiirport.

When the officers approached the man, Mendez was shot four times in torso and Ortiz was shot once in the arm.

Mendez was taken to a Philadelphia hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A reward for information leading to the arrest of suspects in the case had risen to $184,500 by Oct. 14, police said.

During the investigation, Philadelphia police released video that showed a vehicle used by the suspects in a parking garage near an emergency room at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

The driver took a Camden resident, 18-year-old Jesus Herman Madera-Duran, from the car and put him one on the garage floor near a parked ambulance, the video showed. The car then drove away.

Police identified Madera-Duran as a shooting victim, but announced no charges at that time. He later was pronounced dead.

Mendez, 50, was a 21-year veteran assigned to the Airport Unit of the Philadelphia Police Department.

He is survived by his wife and his daughter, the police department said.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter with the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal. Email: Jwalsh@cpsj.com.

