UPDATE: Police charge CASH secretary with sex with student

Apr. 21—LINESVILLE — A Conneaut Area Senior High School secretary has been charged by Pennsylvania State Police with allegedly having sexual contact with an underage student at her home in October.

Sarah O. Shirey was taken into custody Wednesday and arraigned at 2 p.m. before Magisterial District Judge Adam Stallard of Linesville on a total of seven felony counts filed by police.

Police allege Shirey, 32, of 21586 State Highway 285, Cochranton, had sexual contact with a 17-year-old student at her Fairfield Township home between Oct. 1 and 30, according to the criminal complaint obtained by The Meadville Tribune.

The complaint alleges Shirey had sexual contact with the teenager while she an employee of Conneaut Area Senior High School. Shirey also allegedly sent the teen sexually explicit materials.

Shirey is charged with two counts of intercourse/sexual contact and two counts of unlawful contact with a minor, and one count each of corruption of minors, criminal use of a communication device and disseminating explicit sexual materials to a minor.

Following arraignment, she was taken to the Crawford County jail in Saegertown in lieu of $15,000 bond.

Shirey faces a preliminary hearing on the charges May 4 before Magisterial District Judge Amy Nicols in Titusville. The case will be heard at Nicols' court office as it has jurisdiction over Fairfield Township, where the alleged offenses took place.

Each of the seven counts is graded as a third-degree felony with a penalty of up to seven years in jail and a $15,000 fine.

Contacted by the Tribune on Wednesday afternoon, Dorothy Luckock, Conneaut School Board's president, said she was not aware of Shirey's arrest and referred calls to the school district's attorney.

"I've not seen the criminal complaint. I'm not prepared to comment on it," George Joseph, Conneaut School District's attorney, told the Tribune.

Attempts to contact Jarrin Sperry, the district's superintendent, were unsuccessful.

