Police charge Centerville area man with exposure

Apr. 27—TITUSVILLE — A Centerville man has been accused by police of exposing himself to a teenage girl on two occasions.

Edward A. Beightol, 58, of 18099 Stewart Road, has been charged with two counts of indecent exposure and one count of corruption of minors.

Pennsylvania State Police allege Beightol was driving a black minivan along Church Road in Bloomfield Township on April 9 when he pulled up to a 16-year-old girl at 2:35 p.m. and had her come over to the window of the vehicle.

Beightol had his pants down and, upon the girl approaching, he showed his genitals to her, according to the arrest affidavit. The girl pepper-sprayed Beightol and he then drove away westbound on Church Road, the affidavit said.

The girl told police it was the same van and man who had exposed himself to her back on June 27, 2021, the affidavit said. The girl, who was 15 at that time, was traveling in a horse and buggy in that incident when the van drove up beside her, stopped, and a man got out and exposed himself, the affidavit said.

Beightol was arrested and arraigned on the charges Monday before Magisterial District Judge Amy Nicols in Titusville. He was released on $10,000 bond following arraignment.

A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for May 5 before Nicols.