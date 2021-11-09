Police charge Cochranton area woman with poisoning her adopted son

Nov. 9—A Cochranton area woman is charged by Pennsylvania State Police at Meadville with homicide for allegedly fatally poisoning her adopted son in September.

Mary Eileen Diehl, 62, of 7621 Mallard Road, is charged by police with one count of criminal homicide for allegedly killing her adopted son, Najir William Diehl, 11.

Police were called to the Diehl home in East Fairfield Township at 10:17 a.m. Sept. 6, after Najir was found deceased in his bed at the home. The boy was found deceased by Mary Eileen Diehl, according to a news release from state police.

Blood tests results for Najir Diehl indicated poison in the child's blood, the release said. The release did not indicate what type of alleged poison was found in the boy.

Mary Eileen Diehl was charged Monday by state police with one count of criminal homicide. She is being held in the Crawford County Correctional Facility in Saegertown.

State police said the investigation is continuing.

