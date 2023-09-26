An Athens-Clarke police officer working the late-night shift in downtown Athens last week spotted something unusual in a crowd that he apparently thought was no laughing matter.

Soon after a concert had ended people were mingling at the corner of Clayton and North Lumpkin streets about 11:30 p.m. Sept. 21 with some holding balloons that the officer said were being held with the end closed, rather than being tied.

The officer reported he knew that was common for people inhaling nitrous oxide, a prescription drug, commonly called "laughing gas."

A couple was located at the nearby Washington Street parking deck, where he reported they were selling the balloons after filling them with a gaseous substance from a metal tank.

He questioned the man who at first said it was helium, but then admitted it was “laughing gas,” according to the report.

Nitrous oxide, known as laughing gas or “nozz,” is a prescription drug often used by recreational users through the use of a balloon.

“This is a very rare occurrence,” police Lt. Jody Thompson said Tuesday about the sale of the substance in Athens. “It was a very watchful eye by the officer to notice it.”

The use of the gas can be dangerous if not used in a prescribed manner, Thompson said. “Some might think it is helium and it could turn into a complex situation.”

The couple, a 23-year-old Atlanta man and 25-year-old Miramar, Fla., woman were both charged with misdemeanor possession of a dangerous drug.

After they were taken into custody, police learned their three children, ages 1, 5, and 8, were left alone in a parked car about a block away.

They had no family or friends in Athens to collect the children, so the officer reported he contacted the State Department of Family and Children Services. A DFACS employee arrived downtown and took custody of the children, police said.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Police charge couple with selling laughing gas in downtown Athens, Ga.