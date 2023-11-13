Police charge CT man with manslaughter in fatal hit-and-run motorcycle crash that killed beloved librarian

Police have charged a man in connection with a hit-and-run involving a motorcycle in Norwalk that killed a woman and injured another person.

James O’Byrne, 36, of Wilton was arrested Sunday on charges of second-degree manslaughter, second-degree assault, reckless driving, evading responsibility, operation of a motor vehicle under suspension, failure to insure a motor vehicle and operation of an unregistered motor vehicle, according to the Norwalk Police Department.

The charges stem from a crash reported on Oct. 28 at 6:06 p.m. when police received a 911 call reporting a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of East Rocks Road and Bayne Street involving a motorcycle and an evading motorist, police said.

Police officers upon arrival found the motorcycle that had been struck and two people suffering from “significant injuries.” They were each taken to Norwalk Hospital where the passenger, identified as 59-year-old Dawn Kravarik of Norwalk, was pronounced dead.

Police said the Norwalk Police Detective Bureau assumed the investigation and worked with the department’s Crash Reconstruction Unit. The investigation involved interviews, collecting evidence and carrying out search warrants, police said.

Investigators charged O’Byrne after obtaining a warrant for his arrest. According to police, his bail was set at $1 million and he is expected to appear in court on Nov. 27.