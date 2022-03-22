Police charge driver with DUI, murder in I-95 crash that killed two PA state troopers

Authorities have identified a Montgomery County woman they said was the driver who ran down two state troopers and a pedestrian early Monday morning in Philadelphia, killing all three.

On Tuesday, state police said in a news release that Jayana Tanae Webb, 21, of Eagleville, was driving under the influence when she struck and killed Troopers Martin Mack III, of Bristol Borough, and Branden Sisca, of Montgomery County. The two were helping a pedestrian alongside Interstate 95 southbound near the stadiums at the Broad Street exit when all three were struck and killed.

Police identified the man who was walking along the road as Reyes Rivera Oliveras, 28, of Allentown.

Webb's charges include three counts each of third-degree murder, homicide by vehicle while DUI, homicide by vehicle, as well as two counts of second-degree manslaughter of a law enforcement officer, all of which are felonies. She also faces misdemeanor offenses of involuntary manslaughter, recklessly endangering another person and DUI, as well as several summary traffic citations.

Drivers noticed Oliveras walking along the southbound lanes of the interstate and called 911. Police said Mack and Sisca were in the process of taking him to their patrol vehicle when Webb struck them just before 1 a.m. Monday.

Webb was going at a high rate of speed in between the left lane and the jersey barrier, struck all three men, authorities said Monday. The impact threw the troopers over into the northbound lanes of Interstate 95.

Webb's vehicle hit the jersey barrier, continued a short distance on the interstate before stopping on the right side shoulder, Troop K Commander James Kemm said Monday. Troop K covers Philadelphia, including the busy I-95 corridor. Dispatchers tried to contact the men, and when they were unable to, they sent backup.

“The deaths of Troopers Mack and Sisca, along with Mr. Oliveras, a civilian they were attempting to help to safety on I-95, are tragedies. I again extend my deepest condolences to the colleagues and loved ones of Troopers Mack and Sisca, as well as Mr. Oliveras," Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said in a statement. "I want to thank our partners with the Pennsylvania State Police and Philadelphia Police for their professionalism and work on this complex investigation. My office will now seek to ensure this defendant is held accountable for her alleged actions that resulted in this senseless loss of life.”

Story continues

The announcement made Tuesday afternoon, comes amid condolences echoing the lives and impact on others that fallen troopers had continue to pour in, as those the pair touched are still coming to grips with their sudden and senseless passing.

Pennsylvania National Guard spokesperson Brad Rhen confirmed that Mack was a sergeant in the Pennsylvania Army National Guard.

"The Pennsylvania National Guard would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to the families, friends and colleagues of Pennsylvania State Police Troopers Martin Mack III and Branden Sisca," read a statement provided by the National Guard. Mack was a valued member of the Pennsylvania National Guard, and he will be missed by all who served with him."

The Pennsylvania State Troopers Association confirmed that Mack and Sisca were organ donors and have donated their organs to the Gift of Life Program.

2 Pennsylvania state troopers, civilian killed in suspected DUI crash, police say

"Trooper Martin Mack and Branden Sisca died serving the people of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. They are heroes, who will forever be honored by all those who recite the Pennsylvania State Police Call of Honor and serve as a Pennsylvania State Trooper," read a statement from association president David Kennedy. "Our hearts, love and prayers go out to their loved ones.

"The PSTA will be there for them during this difficult time. We also want to extend our deepest sympathies to the family of the pedestrian who was killed in this tragedy."

Today, @PSTA_1962 President David Kennedy issued the following statement on the tragic passing of Troopers Martin Mack and Branden Sisca. #GrayNation #Hero pic.twitter.com/oLwPNR7FMY — PA State Troopers Association (@PSTA_1962) March 21, 2022

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Police: Woman, 21, charged in DUI crash that killed PA state troopers on I-95