Update: Police charge driver with DUI after reportedly hitting brick wall on Whiskey Road

Mar. 15—An Aiken man has been arrested after he crashed his pickup truck into the brick wall at the intersection of Whiskey and Coker Springs roads.

Ray Bauer Vaughters III, 52, of Aiken was arrested and charged Tuesday with driving under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident involving an unattended vehicle, according to jail records.

Around 3:49 p.m., police responded to the area of Whiskey and Coker Springs roads for a report of a vehicle hitting a wall, according to an incident report from Aiken Department of Public Safety.

Police said a vehicle was traveling South on Whiskey Road when the driver entered the curve too fast, lost control and collided with a brick wall, according to an accident report from Aiken Department of Public Safety.

The incident knocked over signs that were located in front of the wall, which had not been repaired since it was hit twice in November.

A bystander told police she observed a white male inside the pickup truck attempting to reverse the vehicle out of the wall, as it had penetrated the area that had been previously damaged, the report said.

The man exited the vehicle and walked toward Grace Avenue, according to the report.

Another officer on the scene alerted other units and Vaughters was detained and transported to the scene, the report said.

Police identified Vaughters as the driver of the pickup truck and detected a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage, the report said.

While Vaughters was exiting a police vehicle, he began to stumble and police asked him to complete a standardized field sobriety test, the report said.

Vaughters refused and was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI, according to the report.

Vaughters was transported to Aiken Regional Medical Centers to obtain a jail clearance and was transported back to the detention center, the report said.

Vaughters was listed as an inmate at the Aiken County detention center and posted bond.

Chris Eaton, who owns the property known as Rond Point, said she is fed up with the wall getting hit.

Eaton said the vehicle went through the wall and hit a tree on the property.

"It is extremely annoying," Eaton said. "Not much to say, they need to do something more."