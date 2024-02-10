Police charge ex Neshaminy Kid Club child care worker with 550 new sex abuse charges

A former after-school child care worker accused of sexually abusing six boys more than 20 years ago is facing more than 550 new felony charges for allegedly sexually assaulting a 13-year-old boy and photographing the abuse starting two years ago.

Gerald Spoto, 41, has been incarcerated since his December arrest on child sexual assault charges with a bail set at 10% of $1 million, but Bristol Township District Judge Terrence Hughes denied him bail on the new charges Friday.

Hughes cited public safety and flight risk concerns after Soto recently sold his Bristol Township home as reasons for denying him bail.

Spoto is awaiting trial in Bucks County for allegedly sexually assaulting boys between 2000 and 2004, when they were 7 to 13 years old. Those victims are now adults.

At a court appearance last month, Bucks County prosecutors added additional charges against Soto after two more adult victims came forward alleging they were sexually abused as children bringing the total to six victims.

During the initial police investigation, detectives recovered various electronic devices from Spoto’s home where they discovered photos of what appeared to be a 13-year-old boy, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Detectives identified the boy and spoke to his parents who told them their son spent a lot of time with Spoto at his Disk Lane home, and he bought their son gifts.

The parents said that about a year ago — at age 12 — their son started showing signs of depression.

Earlier this month, detectives retrieved a report of the forensic review of the electronics seized in December from Spoto’s home and found hundreds of images of the 13-year-old boy, some of him naked, the affidavit said.

Detectives met with the boy and his parents again. In an interview, the boy alleged that Spoto sexually assaulted him “dozens of times” starting in 2021 when he was 11, according to the affidavit.

Spoto faces three counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, two counts each of indecent assault on a person under age 13, and indecent assault of a person under age 16 and related felonies in the latest case. He is also charged with 274 counts of photographing or filming a child sex act and 275 counts of possession of child pornography, all felonies.

It was last year when Middletown police reopened an investigation into two inactive reports of child sexual assault originally filed in 2013 and 2017.

The earlier reports were filed by the mothers of victims, who both alleged Spoto had sexual contact with their sons, police said.

Neither report was pursued at the time because the victims either didn’t want to press charges or did not report the abuse, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

While investigating the earlier cases, detectives identified other victims. One man told police Spoto assaulted him more than 100 times over two years, according to the affidavit. Another alleged that Spoto showed a video of himself engaged in sexual activity with an underage male, authorities said.

Spoto allegedly met six alleged victims more than two decades ago when he worked for the Neshaminy Kids Club, a school-based after school childcare program. The parents of some of his victims also hired Spoto as a babysitter, police said.

Bucks County investigators believe there may be more victims of Gerald Spoto and ask anyone with information to contact Middletown Township Police Detective John Beck at 215-750-3872, ext. 2215.

