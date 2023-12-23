Police charge Harveys Lake resident in boyfriend's overdose death

Dec. 22—TRUCKSVILLE — Police have charged William John "Selena" Milligan, 28, of Harveys Lake, with drug delivery that resulted in the death of 26-year-old Kodiak "Kody" Solomon, who died Dec. 24, 2021, of a fentanyl overdose at a trailer on Loyalville Outlet Road in Lake Township.

According to the criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge James E. Tupper's office in Trucksville, Milligan, who identifies as a woman and uses the name "Selena Leyc," is charged with drug delivery resulting in death and recklessly endangering another person.

The Times Leader is using Milligan's legal name in this story because it is the one under which she was charged.

An arraignment has not been scheduled and Milligan was not in custody Friday afternoon. An active warrant has been issued.

According to the complaint, police responded to call on Dec. 2. 2021, in reference to a 26-year-old male, known to use fentanyl, who was unresponsive. Police say that Milligan waited two-and-a-half hours to call 911.

The affidavit states that Milligan told police Solomon was her boyfriend. The affidavit states medics checked Solomon for vital signs and determined he was deceased.

The affidavit goes on to state that the victim and Milligan were recently released from rehab and Milligan stated both were abusing fentanyl.

Milligan told investigators that she and Solomon were watching "Game of Thrones" when at around 2:15 a.m., Milligan noticed Solomon had gone unresponsive. Milligan told investigators that she performed CPR on Solomon for about 15 minutes before making the call to 911.

The affidavit states that Milligan claimed to have turned on a fan and placed bags of ice on Solomon's limbs because she heard "it's a good thing to do when someone is overdosing."

The complaint states that medics administered Narcan, but were unable to revive Solomon. An autopsy determined Solomon died of an accidental fentanyl overdose.

The affidavit states that Milligan told police that she made a recording the night of the fatal overdose "to show the victim what he looked like when he was overdosing."

The complaint states that Milligan's phone revealed a video showing Solomon was unresponsive as early as 12:23 a.m. on Dec. 24, 2021.

On the video, Milligan is heard stating, "Just to show it is 12:23, this is what I am dealing with again." The video shows Milligan pushing on Solomon's chest "as if doing chest compressions," the complaint states.

The complaint states that the video shows Milligan slapping the victim about the face saying, "Kody, Kody," but the victim is unresponsive.

Reach Bill O'Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.