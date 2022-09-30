Police charge Johnstown man with New Year's Day homicide in Hornerstown

Sep. 30—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — A Johnstown man was jailed Friday for the Jan. 1 shooting death of a woman whose body was found New Year's Day in Hornerstown.

Qwante Nyjil Rose, 21, of the 800 block of Devlin Street, is charged with homicide, accused of killing Jaydin Sanderson, 19, with a gunshot to the head.

Rose was arraigned before District Judge Kevin Price, of Johnstown, and sent to Cambria County Prison without bond.

"Credit goes to JPD for working this case very hard and to the community," Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer said.

"That's what truly got us here today."

