Police charge Kentucky man with murder in shooting death of his older brother

A man in Southern Kentucky has been charged with murder in the shooting death of his brother, according to Kentucky State Police.

The Russell County Sheriff’s Office requested help investigating late Wednesday after a man was found dead in a house on Fox Lane in Jamestown, according to a release.

Police found Charles Maynard, 22, dead from apparent gunshot wounds, the release said.

An investigation showed Maynard had been shot by his 18-year-old brother, Lee Maynard, police said.

Lee Maynard fled and police were still looking for him Thursday morning. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a dark-colored sweatshirt and should be considered armed and dangerous, state police said.

Police obtained a warrant charging Lee Maynard with murder.

Police asked that anyone with information on where to find him call the post in Columbia at 270-384-4796 or the statewide hotline at 800-222-5555.