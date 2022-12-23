Police charge Kingsland man with manslaughter in fatal shooting

Dec. 23—A Kingsland man has been charged with manslaughter in connection with the shooting death of his 41-year-old mother-in-law during a family argument Dec. 6 at the Grove Park Apartments on Middle School Road.

Police on Monday arrested Nathaniel Lamad Wesley, 28, and charged him with voluntary manslaughter.

Wesley remained Thursday in the Camden County Jail, records show.

Police said Wesley pulled a handgun during the argument and shot Christina Lynette Burroughs of Jacksonville, Fla. Burroughs was transported from Southeast Georgia Health System's Camden County hospital to UF Health Hospital in Jacksonville, where she died of her wounds on Dec. 9, Kingsland police said.

"This is a senseless act that truly could have been avoided," Kingsland Police Chief Rickey Evans said. "Mr. Wesley made a choice to introduce a handgun to this incident and has forever changed the life of the entire family. The city of Kingsland will not tolerate any of these actions and will prosecute to the fullest extent of the law.

"We offer our deepest condolences and sympathy to Ms. Burroughs' family and loved ones in this time of sorrow."

On the morning of Dec. 6, Kingsland police were responding to a 911 call regarding a domestic disturbance at the apartment complex when a second 911 call reported gunfire at the location. Police arrived at 7:46 a.m. to find Burroughs in the parking lot with an upper body gunshot wound.

Wesley and all others involved in the incident remained on scene and cooperated with investigators, police said. Police found the handgun used in the shooting inside the apartment.

Voluntary manslaughter is a felony that carries from one to 20 years imprisonment.