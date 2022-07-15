Police charge Lewiston man after reports of shots fired

Jul. 15—LEWISTON — A King Avenue man was arrested Friday morning after a reported shooting incident near his home.

Police arrested Jason Payer, 37, of 57 King Ave., on charges of reckless conduct with a firearm, felony possession of methamphetamine and violating conditions of release from prior arrests.

About 8:35 a.m. police responded to a report of a shooting on King Avenue, according to a statement from Lewiston police. About 10:15 a.m., police were seen putting a handcuffed man into a police car. At that time, several police cars filled a section of the short residential street that runs between Main Street and Mollison Way.

An officer at the scene said, "We got a call, it's still an active investigation, and there's no threat to the public at this point. And we will put out a statement in about an hour or two."

Shortly after noon, police announced they had charged Payer. They said Payer was on "three sets of conditions of release from prior arrests." He was being held without bail Friday afternoon at the Androscoggin County Jail in Auburn.

The police statement said an investigation is ongoing.

"There were no injuries, and there is no further threat to the public," the statement said.

No additional details on the incident were available.