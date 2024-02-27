Police charge Linesville man with attempted homicide in road rage incident

Feb. 27—An alleged road rage incident Saturday night in Linesville has a man behind bars on attempted homicide and aggravated assault charges.

Jason Reid Waring, 51, of Linesville, is being held in the Crawford County Correctional Facility, Saegertown, in lieu of $75,000 bond on charges filed by Linesville Police Department.

The incident, which took place between 8 p.m. and just before midnight, was sparked by a road rage incident, according to the arrest affidavit filed against Waring.

Police allege Waring shot the other man in the chest with a .22-caliber pistol outside of an apartment building in the 200 block of South Pymatuning Street, according to the affidavit, which also said Waring admitted to police that he shot the man, who survived the shooting.

The victim was driving home when a vehicle in front of his brake-checked him, the affidavit said. Brake checking is a form of aggressive driving in which a driver suddenly applies their brakes, forcing the car behind them to swerve or brake to avoid a collision.

The victim then passed the vehicle, but that driver followed him back to his apartment and then drove away, the affidavit said.

The victim told police that he didn't like the person knowing where he lived, the affidavit said. The victim got back in his vehicle, followed the other vehicle and took a picture of that vehicle's license plate, the affidavit said.

The victim returned to his apartment, but the other vehicle followed him home again, the affidavit said. The victim said the other vehicle pulled up in front of the apartment building and its driver shot him once with a pistol.

Police located Waring's vehicle at a residence on Wallace Avenue Extension and saw a pistol on the front passenger seat. Waring came out of the residence and "immediately stated it's in there and pointed to his vehicle," the affidavit said.

Waring told police that he had left an event in the area when a vehicle approached his vehicle from the rear at a high speed. Waring said he slowed down and the vehicle passed his at a fast speed and continued at a fast speed.

Waring followed the vehicle and saw its driver exit the vehicle and walk into the apartment building, according to the affidavit.

Waring told police that he went to his home and parked; the other vehicle approached him from the rear and shined its headlights on him.

The vehicle then drove past Waring, who then decided to follow it once more.

Waring said as he drove past the building, the other driver was walking toward him yelling.

"Waring stated that he had his window down and shot him," the affidavit said. "Waring stated that he did not think that he would hit him, but believed that he did hit him" and in the upper left torso area.

"Waring stated that the subject stated, 'You shot me,' and then Waring drove off," the affidavit said.

Waring told police the gun was a .22-caliber pistol with a suppressor that he carries in his vehicle for his safety.

Asked if he shot the person with a .22-caliber round, "Waring stated, 'Yes I did,'" the affidavit said.

Waring subsequently was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Adam Stallard on charges of attempted homicide, aggravated assault, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Waring was placed in the Crawford County jail in lieu of $75,000 bond. A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for March 6 before Stallard.

Keith Gushard can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at kgushard@meadvilletribune.com.