Police charge man in ABQ fatal shooting

Matthew Reisen, Albuquerque Journal, N.M.
Mar. 20—ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Detectives arrested a man accused of killing another man during a shootout early Friday morning outside a Northeast Albuquerque apartment complex.

Manuel Vargas, 24, is charged with an open count of murder in the death of 39-year-old Dominic Lueras. It is unclear if Vargas has an attorney.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Metropolitan Court:

Police responded around 1:30 a.m. to reports of a shooting at the Sun Pointe Park Apartments, near Montgomery and Carlisle NE.

Callers reported hearing gunfire, a woman screaming and a man on the ground in the parking lot. Officers found Lueras with a gunshot wound to the chest and he died at the scene.

Lueras' girlfriend told police a neighbor had shot Lueras and ran inside a nearby apartment. Police detained several people from that apartment, including Vargas.

Security camera video showed the two men get into an argument before Vargas gets out of his vehicle with a gun, sets it on his trunk and takes off his shirt.

In the video, Lueras walks up and points a gun at Vargas before Vargas takes his gun off the trunk and shoots Lueras multiple times.

The girlfriend said she and Lueras were parking at the complex when Vargas pulled next to them and started a "verbal confrontation" with Lueras.

She told police Vargas "flashed" a gun and Lueras began walking toward

