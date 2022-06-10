Police charge man accused of instigating gun fight on the South Side

A man is facing attempted homicide charges, accused of instigating a gun fight that broke out early Sunday morning on the South Side.

Christopher Young, 27, remained hospitalized at last check, but has an active warrant out for his arrest, pending medical clearance.

According to court documents obtained by Channel 11, Young was caught on camera pointing a stolen gun with a laser at another male, around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

