Police charge man in arson of old school building

The High Point Enterprise, N.C.
·1 min read

Apr. 17—THOMASVILLE — Police have made an arrest in a fire at the former Kern Street school building.

Charles Setzer-Hayes, 23, of Thomasville, was charged this week in the arson of the former school building this past December. He already faced another felony burning charge for a separate arson at the location this past November.

"The suspect was involved and charged with a fire that occurred previously to the old school and was a suspect in the most recent fire early on," Thomasville Police Department Capt. Brad Saintsing told The High Point Enterprise. "Investigators were able to gather enough evidence to eventually charge him."

The fire in late December heavily damaged the former school building.

Recommended Stories

  • Mortgage rates dive to lowest level in 6 weeks, back in the shadow of 3%

    Rates have dropped, but experts warn that the downward isn't likely to last.

  • China says US-Japan actions are stoking division

    China hit back at the U.S.-Japan show of alliance during talks between President Joe Biden and Japan Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, calling it an "ironic attempt of stoking division.” China said Suga and Biden's news conference Friday, in which they issued a joint statement on shared values in democracy and human rights and aired concerns about China's activities in the Indo-Pacific region, had gone “far beyond the scope of normal development of bilateral relations.”

  • Four members of Sikh community among dead in Indianapolis FedEx shooting -group

    (Reuters) -Four members of the Sikh religious community, three women and one man, were killed in a Thursday night shooting at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis that claimed the lives of eight workers, a community group and local leader said on Friday. "Out of eight, four are Sikh community members," said businessman Gurinder Singh Khalsa, who identified himself as a leader of the local Sikh community and said he had spoken with the families of those killed. He said the FedEx operations center near the city's international airport was known for providing employment to older members of the Sikh community who did not necessarily speak fluent English.

  • Jerry Falwell Jr.'s infamous photo with his pants unzipped was taken during a yacht party honoring a raunchy TV show, lawsuit says

    When the photo was taken, Jerry Falwell Jr. was the president of an evangelical Christian university that bans sexual content and alcoholic drinks.

  • Pompeo violated ethics rules by asking State Dept employees to do personal tasks -watchdog

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo violated federal ethics rules governing the use of taxpayer-funded resources when he, and his wife, asked State Department employees to carry out personal tasks more than 100 times, a government watchdog said in a report on Friday. Pompeo, who was former President Donald Trump's last secretary of state, served until Jan. 20, when Republican Trump left the office after being defeated by Democrat Joe Biden in the November election.

  • Russia is expelling 10 US diplomats in retaliation to Biden's latest sanctions and amid Ukraine tensions

    The US slapped new sanctions on over 30 Russian entities on Thursday over Russian election interference and the SolarWinds hack.

  • Poet laureate marks Prince Philip's death: 'To eulogise one man is to pipe up for a whole generation'

    Simon Armitage, the poet laureate, has written a poem to mark the Duke of Edinburgh’s death. The Patriarchs – An Elegy opens with a reference to the unseasonal snow that carpeted much of the country in the days after his passing. It describes the incredible achievements of the Duke’s wartime generation, but includes subtle nods to his own personal experiences and military endeavours. "On such an occasion to presume to eulogise one man is to pipe up for a whole generation,” Armitage writes, setting out his stall in the first stanza. The poem mentions "orange crate coracles", drawing on a remarkable part of the Duke’s own story. As an 18-month-old, evacuated from Greece on the British Navy ship, HMS Calypso following his father’s abdication, he spent much of the voyage in an orange box, fashioned into a makeshift cot. It talks of fighting "ingenious wars” and "finagled triumphs at sea” – a reference to the Duke’s wartime service and his distinguished naval career between 1939 and 1951. The moment of quick thinking during his war service in 1943, when he used a “flaming decoy” to distract a Luftwaffe bomber, saving dozens of lives, is also given a nod. The second verse begins “Husbands to duty…” a tribute to the Duke’s decades of public service and a nod to the fact that he gave up his naval career to become the Queen’s “strength and stay” – always by her side. It talks of billiards – perhaps a reference to the Duke’s membership of the men-only dining society, the Thursday Club, of vehicle bonnets, science and reconnaissance missions. The poem describes how the Duke, like so many other family patriarchs, had become both "inner core and outer case” – the steel rod support and staunch defender – of so many younger generations who looked to him for guidance. Prince Philip's funeral latest news

  • Babies dying from Covid in Brazil as ‘humanitarian catastrophe’ hits country

    Médecins Sans Frontières says country has been plunged into ‘permanent state of mourning’

  • The strange parallels between Prince Philip and Prince Albert, two Royals who died in Windsor Castle

    In a remarkable coincidence, the last significant royal death at Windsor Castle was that of Albert, Prince Consort – Prince Philip’s great-great-grandfather and someone who also worked indefatigably for his Queen and his adopted country. Unlike the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Albert had little time to prepare his funeral, dying at a mere 42 years of age, and it was down to the widowed Queen Victoria to interpret his wishes. Victoria herself would not be in attendance, following the convention that funerals were a male only preserve, and that women were too frail to conceal their grief in public. Instead, crying inconsolably, she headed for Osborne House on the Isle of Wight, where she failed to conceal her grief in private and began her 40 years of mourning. She left behind her preparations for the sort of funeral Albert would have loathed. Mourners wore long black coats and wide-brimmed hats with ‘weepers’, something Albert had thought excessive a few years earlier at the obsequies for Victoria’s aunt, the Duchess of Gloucester. On Victoria’s instructions, the rooms and corridors of Windsor Castle were covered in black drapes. Her only concession was to have Albert’s funeral at noon in broad daylight. Previous funerals were held at twilight with torches lighting the processional route. Prince Philip’s body will be carried from the castle’s State Entrance by soldiers from the The Queen’s Company, 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards. Philip was Colonel of the Grenadiers for 40 years from 1975. Albert held the same position and the regiment formed a guard of honour at the entrance to the chapel. Albert’s hearse was drawn by six black horse wearing black feathers. The only flowers were from Albert’s daughters the princesses Alice, Helena and Louise, who had made a wreath of moss and violets, while Victoria’s tribute was a simple bouquet of violets with a single camellia in their centre. It is thought one wreath from the Queen will be carried on Prince Philip’s coffin today. Empty mourning carriages followed the hearse, representing the Queen, the Prince of Wales, her cousin the Duke of Cambridge and his mother Augusta, Duchess of Cambridge.

  • Alison Brie defends 'Promising Young Woman' costar Carey Mulligan for calling out Variety critic

    The actress told Insider she thought the views expressed by the Variety critic were "egregious" and "inappropriate."

  • Judge denies Ghislaine Maxwell's motions to toss sex charges

    A judge on Friday rejected Ghislaine Maxwell’s arguments to toss charges that she recruited three teenager girls from 1994 to 1997 for then-boyfriend Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse. U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan in Manhattan denied claims that a non-prosecution agreement Epstein reached with federal prosecutors over a dozen years ago protects Maxwell from prosecution. The judge, however, did agree that Maxwell can be prosecuted separately on perjury charges.

  • Sen. Ted Cruz no longer wears a mask at the Capitol, falsely claiming 'everybody' in the Senate has been vaccinated against COVID-19

    This isn't Cruz's first time flouting public health guidance. Asked to wear a mask in March, Cruz told a reporter he was "welcome to step away."

  • Former Vice President Pence receives heart pacemaker

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence received a heart pacemaker device during routine surgery on Wednesday and is expected to fully recover, his spokesman said on Thursday. Pence, 61, who previously disclosed an "asymptomatic" heart condition, underwent the procedure at the Inova Fairfax medical facility in Virginia after experiencing symptoms associated with a slow heart rate over the past two weeks, spokesman Devin O'Malley said in a statement. “I am grateful for the swift professionalism and care of the outstanding doctors, nurses and staff at Inova Heart and Vascular Institute," Pence said in a statement, adding thanks to his doctors in his home state of Indiana.

  • Australian SailGP team capsizes US boat during training

    Skipper Tom Slingsby and the defending SailGP champion Australian crew capsized the U.S. team’s foiling 50-foot catamaran on Bermuda’s Great Sound on Friday during its first training session for the global tour’s season opener. Slingsby said there were only minor injuries and the boat was quickly righted before being towed back to base. U.S. skipper Jimmy Spithill said there was enough damage that the high-tech boat could be out of action for a few days.

  • China's GDP hits record growth

    Quickening sharply from last year's slump, China's economic recovery in the first quarter was propelled by stronger demand at home and abroad.As well as continued government support for smaller firms.Gross domestic product jumped 18.3% in the first quarter from a year earlier, slightly undershooting expectations.But still the fastest growth since quarterly records began in 1992.The brisk expansion is expected to ease off later this year as the government turns its attention to reining in financial risks in overheating parts of the economy.Aided by strict virus containment measures and emergency relief for businesses, the economy has gathered momentum since the first three months of 2020when an outbreak of the virus in the central city of Wuhan rapidly became a crippling pandemic.China's rebound has been led by exports as factories raced to fill overseas orders. More recently it's seen a steady pickup in consumption as shoppers returned to restaurants, malls and car dealerships.Retail sales increased 34.2% year-on-year in March.China is remaining cautious though and says that while economy started 2021 on a firm footing, the services sector and smaller firms still faced challenges.while consumer inflation was likely to remain moderate

  • UAE official says U.S. in driver's seat for stronger Iran deal

    President Joe Biden's negotiators should use leverage gained against Iran by the previous U.S. administration to reach a better nuclear deal with Tehran in talks in Vienna, the United Arab Emirates' ambassador to Washington said. The UAE and Saudi Arabia had supported former President Donald Trump's decision in 2018 to quit the 2015 accord between Iran and world powers and reimpose harsh sanctions on their foe. "You (U.S.) are essentially in the driver's seat to get to a point to where we can address what I believe were shortcomings in JCPOA," envoy Yousef Al Otaiba said in a virtual discussion with Stanford University's Hoover Institution on Wednesday, using an acronym for the deal.

  • In London's East End, adoration and expletives for the royal family

    In London's East End, there was both adoration for the monarchy and sharp criticism of some members of Britain's royal family on the eve of the funeral of Prince Philip, who died a week ago after seven decades of service to his wife Queen Elizabeth. The queen, heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles and other senior royals will pay their last respects to Philip on Saturday at a ceremonial funeral at Windsor Castle that will be broadcast live by television stations across the world. "My TV's always off - I watch YouTube and just internet and social media stuff," said Johnathan Roach, a 33-year-old window cleaner in Whitechapel, east London.

  • Watchdog: Pompeo, his wife made more than 100 personal requests of State Department employees

    Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and his wife asked State Department employees to help with everything from hair appointments to dog care.

  • With food and fuel, Hezbollah braces for the worst in Lebanon collapse

    Lebanon's Hezbollah has made preparations for an all-out collapse of the fracturing state, issuing ration cards for food, importing medicine and readying storage for fuel from its patron Iran, three sources familiar with the plans told Reuters. The steps highlight rising fears of an implosion of the Lebanese state, in which authorities can no longer import food or fuel to keep the lights on. The plan chimes with worries in Lebanon that people will have to rely on political factions for food and security, in the way many did in the militia days of the 1975-1990 civil war.

  • 'You will be just fine,' says surgeon general of Johnson & Johnson vaccine, though pause continues

    The Biden administration is in a political and scientific conundrum. Even as its experts project confidence in the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine, they are taking pains to show that safety and transparency are paramount. That could be a risky calculation.