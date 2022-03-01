Police charge man with arson after Winslow Street fire; three injured identified

Mar. 1—WATERTOWN — A 27-year-old was arrested on Monday after he allegedly set fire to a house on Winslow Street.

Khane O. Jones was charged by city police with first-degree arson and first degree assault after the fire that shut down Washington Street and injured three. He allegedly intentionally set a fire at 122 Winslow St. on Monday. He was arraigned and later held in jail without bail.

Two men and one woman were injured in the fire. Tina M. Guildoo, 47, was transported to Samaritan Medical Center and treated for smoke inhalation and released. Joshua R. Jones, 27, was flown to Upstate Medical University in Syracuse and is listed in critical condition with severe burns to most of his body. John M. Guildoo, 48, was also flown to the Syracuse hospital and is listed in stable condition with burns to his arms and face.

There is an ongoing investigation into the fire and anyone with information is asked to call city police at 315-782-2233.

The city police department was assisted by the Watertown Fire Department, the Jefferson County Sheriff Office, state police, the New York State Fire Investigators, the Metro Jeff Drug Task Force, and the Jefferson County District Attorney's Office.