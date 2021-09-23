Police charge man with ethnic intimidation in Squirrel Hill verbal assaults

Sep. 23—Pittsburgh police arrested and charged a man with ethnic intimidation and other offenses in connection with two reports of verbal assaults in Squirrel Hill.

Tyrone Anthony Correll, 30, is also charged with simple assault and harassment. He also faces charges stemming from his arrest that include terroristic threats, disorderly conduct, aggravated assault and resisting arrest.

Police said the first alleged victim reported a man shouted anti-Semitic comments at him near Murray Avenue and Nicholson Street.

A second alleged victim told police that around the same time, a man with a similar description confronted him on Nicholson Street. He said the man yelled profanities at him, but did not make any physical or verbal threats.

Both victims were not hurt, police said.

Police did not provide any information on the circumstances of Correll's arrest that resulted in the additional charges.

Correll was awaiting preliminary arraignment, according to court records.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@triblive.com or via Twitter .