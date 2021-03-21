Police charge man in fatal shooting
Mar. 21—ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Detectives arrested a man accused of killing another man during a shootout early Friday morning outside a Northeast Albuquerque apartment complex.
Manuel Vargas, 24, is charged with an open count of murder in the death of 39-year-old Dominic Lueras. It is unclear if Vargas has an attorney.
Court records show Vargas is on conditions of release in a separate case and not allowed to possess a firearm.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Metropolitan Court:
Police responded around 1:30 a.m. to reports of a shooting at the Sun Pointe Park Apartments near Montgomery and Carlisle.
Callers reported hearing gunfire, a woman screaming and seeing a man on the ground in the parking lot. Officers found Lueras with a gunshot wound to the chest. He died at the scene.
Lueras' girlfriend told police a neighbor had shot Lueras and ran inside a nearby apartment. Police detained several people from that apartment, including Vargas.
Security camera video shows the two men get into an argument before Vargas gets out of his vehicle with a gun, sets it on his trunk and takes off his shirt.
In the video, Lueras walks up and points a gun at Vargas before Vargas takes his gun off the trunk and shoots Lueras multiple times.
The girlfriend said she and Lueras were parking at the complex when Vargas pulled next to them and started a "verbal confrontation" with Lueras.
She told police the two men met in the parking lot and "started shooting" as she hid behind the vehicle. The girlfriend said after the shooting stopped she pulled out her handgun and shot at Vargas as he ran away.
A woman inside the apartment said she heard gunfire before a "panicked" and "paranoid" Vargas ran inside and told her not to open the door. Vargas declined to speak with police and said he was asleep when the incident occurred.