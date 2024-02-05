Police charge man after fentanyl arrest at Kona airport

Feb. 5—A Kailua-Kona man who was arrested and charged on suspicion of a drug crime after Hawaii police said they intercepted him arriving at Kona International Airport at Keahole with more than 21 grams of suspected fentanyl is expected to make an initial court appearance on Monday.

According to police officials, at about 2:15 p.m. Friday, Hawaii Police Department Area II Vice officers, along with Homeland Security Investigations Task Force agents, contacted 35-year-old Dorian Thompson as he was deplaning.

Thompson was arrested on suspicion of violating court-ordered bail conditions that stemmed from a recent drug- related incident. Investigators said they obtained consent to search Thompson's items and then recovered 21.7 grams of suspected powdered fentanyl.

The amount was significantly higher than the .02 milligrams of powdered fentanyl that the Drug Enforcement Agency views as lethal. It's street value has been estimated at $12,000.

Thompson was taken to the Kona cellblock pending investigation and was charged about 7:15 p.m. Friday with one count each of violation of bail and second-degree promotion of a dangerous drug. His bail was set at $52,000.

Thompson remains at the Kona cellblock pending his initial court appearance.

Hawaii police are encouraging the public to call the department's 24-hour vice hotlines, (808) 329-"ZERO-ICE" (329-0423) in Kona and (808) 934-"VICE" (934-8423) in Hilo to provide anonymous information about fentanyl, "ice", and other illegal drugs.