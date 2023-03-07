Police charge man in homicide

Mar. 6—HIGH POINT — A 28-year-old man from Greensboro was shot and killed Sunday afternoon at a house in the eastern part of the city, and a 25-year-old High Point man was arrested Monday.

The shooting took place just before 2:15 p.m. in the 3700 block of Eskdale Drive, which is in an area north of the intersection of E. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Dillon Road. When High Point Police Department officers arrived, they found Michael S. Brown Jr. dead from a gunshot wound to the head.

Police began a search for Anthony T. Oliver, who was identified as the assailant and left before police arrived.

On Monday morning, officers received calls about Oliver running from a house on Eskdale Drive. Officers quickly went there, found Oliver, who tried to run, and arrested him in the 3600 block of Densbury Drive, one street over from Eskdale, about 10 a.m.

Oliver is charged with murder. He is in the Guilford County Jail in High Point with no bond allowed.

Police didn't release further details but called the shooting "an isolated incident." The shooting was the fifth homicide in the city this year.

A woman who lives near the scene of the shooting described what happened in a call to a 911 emergency dispatcher Sunday afternoon. In a recording of the call, her voice trembling, she said Brown was sitting in the backyard when someone she had never seen before showed up at the house asking if Brown was there, then went to the backyard and started shooting. He walked away when he finished firing his weapon.

The woman said she didn't see what type of gun was used or what led up to the shooting.

"I don't know what was going on because I had just come from church," the woman said.

As the woman cried, the dispatcher calmly told her that officers were on the way.

