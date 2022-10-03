Police charge man with injuring 2 workers in construction-zone crash in Armstrong County

Oct. 3—A Cowansville man faces a host of charges after state police say he sped through an active work zone in Armstrong County and injured two construction workers in late September.

State police charged Ronald S. Wiegand Jr., 19, of Cowansville on Monday with aggravated assault by vehicle, reckless endangering, simple assault and multiple traffic violations, in connection with a Sept. 21 incident along State Route 4017 near Gameland Road in Sugarcreek Township.

Police said Wiegand Jr. ran a flagger's stop sign and sped through an active work zone at roughly 50 mph, driving in the closed lane and striking worker Thomas Boroski, 64, of Freeport, who suffered a fractured wrist and multiple contusions.

Wiegand then fled in a northern direction, crashing into the back of a milling machine before getting out of the car and attempting to flee on foot, police said. A second worker, 39-year-old Jason Lumley of Prospect, tried to stop Wiegand. Lumley suffered minor facial injuries in the resulting scuffle.

Wiegand was arraigned Sunday, and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Oct. 12 in District Judge James H. Owen's Kittanning court, according to court documents.

An attorney for Wiegand was not listed in court records.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick by email at pvarine@triblive.com or via Twitter .