Police charge man with making bogus claims of YDC abuse

Jun. 25—Authorities announced a new wrinkle in their lengthy investigation of youth detention facilities in New Hampshire — the arrest of a person who allegedly lied about being abused at the former YDC in Manchester.

In court papers, New Hampshire State Police said that Dover resident David Sweeney, 44, is not listed on any logs of residents of the Youth Development Center. Yet, he allegedly claimed YDC workers raped him when he was a resident in the early 1990s, when he was a teenager.

On Thursday, state authorities charged Sweeney with making four false reports to law enforcement, each a misdemeanor. Sweeney also faces federal charges of methamphetamine trafficking.

"I'm going to the feds for a long time ... you know what I'm saying?" Sweeney allegedly told police when they confronted him about problems with his story. "So if you've got to charge me with something, charge me with something."

In court affidavits, New Hampshire State Police said records from YDC don't show that Sweeney ever resided in YDC.

Eleven people have been charged with abuse of children in state custody at the Manchester facility and a sister facility in Concord between 1994 and 2007. A task force of a dozen state police investigators is looking into the claims and have interviewed more than 200 purported victims, witnesses and perpetrators, according to a court filing.

According to court papers, Sweeney had been working with Bedford attorney Rus Rilee, who brought a class-action lawsuit against the state of New Hampshire. The suit grew from several dozen plaintiffs to more than 300.

It's unclear whether Sweeney was actually ever part of the lawsuit.

In May, a judge ruled against the class action status in the suit, meaning defendants will have to pursue their claims individually.

In January, police arrested Sweeney on charges of methamphetamine trafficking, according to U.S. District Court records accessed online. He has waived his rights to a bail hearing and remains incarcerated.

According to the state investigation, New Hampshire State Police interviewed him about the YDC allegations in Merrimack County jail.

When police became suspicious and said he story didn't hold up, Sweeney said he shouldn't have spoken to police without a lawyer present.