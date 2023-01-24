UPDATE: Police charge man with murder in death of woman found at Gainesville apartment complex

Jan. 23—Police arrested a Gainesville man and charged him with murder in the death of a woman found dead Monday morning in the grass outside of a Gainesville apartment, authorities said.

Gainesville Police charged Diandre Andreus Dryden, 23, of Gainesville, with malice murder and felony murder in the death of Latasha Marie Smith.

Gainesville Police Lt. Kevin Holbrook said the 911 call came in around 3 a.m. Monday to the Lanier Pointe Apartments on Spring Road, though he did not have information on the 911 caller.

Police did not have Smith's age or city of residence, and Holbrook did not know if she lived in the apartment complex. Dryden, however, did have a listed address in the apartment complex, Holbrook said.

Police have not released Smith's suspected cause of death due to the pending autopsy. Holbrook did not have any information on any visible wounds on Smith.

Holbrook said investigators believe the two knew each other but the exact relationship is unknown.

"As the investigation progressed, he quickly became a person of interest," Holbrook said.

Police have not released any information on motive.

Dryden was in the process of being booked in to the Hall County Jail on Monday evening.