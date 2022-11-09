Police charge man with murder in death of 61-year-old woman in northeast Charlotte

Police have arrested a suspect in the death of a 61-year-old woman who was found shot to death in northeast Charlotte this summer, police said Wednesday.

Donna Marie Howard was found lying in a neighborhood street with a gunshot wound shortly before 2 a.m. June 25 in the 4100 block of Dinglewood Avenue, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Tuesday, CMPD arrested Rayshawn Strong, 26, on a first-degree murder charge for her death.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-8477 and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.