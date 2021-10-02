Police charge man with murder of woman he reported missing in Alamance County

An Alamance County man has been charged with murder in the death of a woman he reported missing to the Burlington Police Department last month.

On Sept. 5, Eric Mosher, 53, told Burlington police he had not seen 61-year-old Yvonne Cavallo since Aug. 17.

An investigation led police to determine that Mosher’s account of Cavallo’s disappearance wasn’t true.

With the help of the Graham and Mebane police departments, investigators found that Mosher had been in an argument with Cavallo, police said Saturday. They said that’s when Mosher killed Cavallo and then discarded her body.

Mebane police investigators found the remains of Cavallo’s body on Cherry Lane near Mebane on Wednesday, officials said.

Mosher was charged with second-degree murder and concealment of a death. He is in custody at the Alamance County Jail under a $500,000 bond.

Police say this is still an active investigation and anyone with information is asked to call the Mebane Police Department at 919-563-9031 and speak with Investigator Berry or Lt. Cole, or email info@mebanepd.com.