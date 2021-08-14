Police charge man for overdose death

Aug. 14—MORGANTOWN — The Morgantown Police Department has charged a Maryland man in connection with a 2020 overdose death.

Grant Martin Williamson, 39, of Smithburg, Md. is charged with drug delivery resulting in death.

At 3:15 a.m. Oct. 10, 2020, officers with the MPD were called to an overdose on Clayton Street. When they arrived, Paul Dolan was lying on the floor of his bedroom, according to a criminal complaint. Dolan was pronounced dead at the scene.

On the right side of Dolan's body was a rolled-up dollar bill and a light brown substance was on a desk near him, the complaint states. A cell phone was found in Dolan's left front pants' pocket.

On Dolan's phone, detective J. Judy found a text conversation between him and Williamson. According to the complaint, on Oct. 7, Dolan texted Williamson asking for drugs. On Oct. 8, Dolan texted Williamson "can you please shoot me up ?" At 9:37 p.m., Dolan complained to Williamson that he couldn't feel the drugs working. Three minutes later, he sent a text saying he was high.

"He was not heard from again after this message, " the complaint states.

MPD Chief Eric Powell said a sealed warrant was signed Tuesday, and Williamson was arrested Wednesday.

"The warrant was obtained by our department and served by the state police, " Powell said.

In response to questions about the types of drugs that killed Dolan, including if fentanyl was involved, Powell said, "I cannot disclose any of the information contained in a sealed warrant."

Williamson was arraigned by Magistrate Todd Gaujot and is being held in North Central Regional Jail on a $75, 000 bond.

