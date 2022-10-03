Police charge man in recent break-ins

Oct. 2—SALEM — A Salem man has been charged in two recent break-ins of Bridge Street businesses, police announced Friday afternoon.

Sampson Mclean, 19, of 32 Arbella St., has been charged with two counts each of breaking and entering in the nighttime and malicious destruction of property valued at more than $1,200, as well as a count of larceny from a building, police said.

The break-ins were reported on Aug. 30 and Sept. 11.

The first one took place shortly after 1 a.m. at the Mobil gas station at 94 Bridge St., The second one was reported at 5:15 a.m. at the New Market at 109 Bridge St.

Police said that in both cases, glass was broken. Police say the suspect "left evidence" at the scene that led them to Mclean. They conducted a search warrant at his address, which is on a side street off of Bridge Street, and found merchandise as well as clothing they believe he was wearing at the time.

