Police charge man with sexual battery of 12-year-old, human trafficking

FORT PIERCE – Police and St. Lucie County sheriff's deputies arrested a man in connection to the sexual battery of a 12-year-old and human trafficking.

Randy Levon Works, 58, faces several charges, including two counts of sexual battery of a person between 12 and 18 years old; human trafficking – exploiting labor or services of a child, aiding a minor runaway, and contributing to the delinquency or dependency of a child.

Works' city of residence was not listed by police.

Works was arrested Wednesday in the 600 block of North 25th Street. A missing 12-year-old girl was found in early September.

Fort Pierce police said detectives believed the girl was a victim of sexual battery and possibly of human trafficking.

After detectives completed an exhaustive investigation, an arrest warrant was issued for Works, who is in custody at the St. Lucie County Jail on a $1.5 million bond.

