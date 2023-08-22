Police charge man with shooting innocent woman in Wilmington road-rage incident

Wilmington police have arrested a man accused of shooting an innocent woman during a road-rage incident that did not involve her last week.

Rondel Jones, 21, was driving an off-road vehicle in Wilmington on Aug. 15 with several friends when the group encountered Tim Hetherington.

Hetherington, who gave Delaware Online/The News Journal permission to use his name, was driving his truck from work on the southeast side of Wilmington toward a physical therapy appointment near Little Italy a little after 2:30 p.m.

Wilmington police investigate an apparent shooting in the 2900 block of Lancaster Avenue that ended with victim at performing arts school.

He told Delaware Online/The News Journal he ended up between a dirt bike and an ATV, and a second four-wheeler that was behind him. This, he said, angered the man on the dirt bike, who he said kicked his truck.

Shortly after, as Hetherington tried to turn a corner, he was almost run off the road, he said. After trying to get away from the group, he heard several shots.

Though Hetherington was not injured, a woman who was driving in the 2900 block of Lancaster Ave. was hit by the bullets. She drove about a block-and-a-half away, ultimately pulling up outside Cab Calloway School of the Arts, which shares a building with Charter School of Wilmington.

Wilmington police investigate a shooting that occurred Tuesday afternoon in the 2900 block of Lancaster Avenue. The victim drove to Cab Calloway School of the Arts, where she received first aid and was taken to the hospital.

She received treatment for a gunshot wound to her arm there and was taken to the hospital.

Wilmington police arrested Jones Monday. He's charged with assault, reckless endangering, wearing a disguise during the commission of a felony and several gun charges. He's being held in prison on $142,000 cash bail.

