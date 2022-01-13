Police charge man in shooting in parking lot of Scarborough Walmart

Jan. 13—Scarborough police took a man into custody after a shooting Wednesday night in the parking lot of the Scarborough Walmart.

News Center Maine reported that Bryan Johns, 46, was charged with reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon and was treated at Maine Medical Center in Portland for "superficial wounds."

Police hadn't found a victim in the shooting late Wednesday night, News Center Maine reported.

Six Scarborough police cruisers were on the scene about 7:40 p.m. Officers were seen taking photographs of a Jeep Wrangler parked in a far corner of the lot. The store is at 500 Gallery Boulevard.

News Center Maine said the store was open and shoppers appeared to be going about their business without disruptions.