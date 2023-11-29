Police charge man in Sunday homicide

Nov. 28—HIGH POINT — High Point police on Tuesday charged a Greensboro man in the shooting death of a High Point woman early Sunday.

Thomas E. Dargan, 36, was arrested at about noon in Davidson County, according to a High Point Police Department press release.

Dargan is charged with first-degree murder.

Police said Dargan was dating the victim, Shantana D. Bailey, 29, of High Point.

The High Point Police Department's Violent Crimes Unit and Streets Crimes Unit worked with the Davidson County Sheriff's Office, the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation and Greensboro Police Department to locate and arrest the suspect.

Bailey was found dead of a gunshot wound when police arrived at a house in the 600 block of Blair Avenue about 4 a.m. Sunday, police said.

No other information about the shooting has been released.