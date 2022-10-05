Police charge man with unlawful gun possession at Revere Amazon construction project

Revere Police arrested a man for unlawful gun and ammunition possession at an under-construction Amazon facility Wednesday morning.

According to Revere Police, Mathew White, 41, of Peabody, was arrested at the Squire Road project at approximately 11:00 p.m.

Police recovered a shot gun and three rounds of ammunition. White was charged with possession of a firearm without a license, possession of ammunition without an FID card, Leaving a firearm in a motor vehicle and improper storage of a firearm.

Police were told that White was affiliated with the Amazon constriction project.

White is expected to be arraigned in Chelsea District Court on Thursday.

