Police charge man and woman after killing in Virginia Beach

Police announced Monday the arrests of a man and woman in connection with the killing of a 45-year-old man Friday in Virginia Beach.

Police were called a residence in the 1200 block of Edenham Court, near Indian River Park and the Chesapeake city line, at 7:31 a.m. Friday. At the scene, officers found Herbert Bryant, of Virginia Beach, dead.

Police haven’t released the cause of Bryant’s death.

Jason Jablonski, 41, of Virginia Beach is accused of killing Bryant. Jablonski is charged with second-degree murder.

Heather Totty, 35, of Virginia Beach, is charged with accessory to murder after the fact.

Authorities ask anyone with information about the incident to call 757-385-4101 or leave an anonymous tip at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Ali Sullivan, 757-677-1974, ali.sullivan@virginiamedia.com