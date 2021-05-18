Police charge man they say wore only underwear while breaking into South Huntingdon homes

May 17—A West Newton man is behind bars after state police accused him of wearing only underwear and breaking into two South Huntingdon homes Saturday, according to court papers.

Stephen Levi Wilson, 25, is charged with burglary, criminal trespass, theft, disorderly conduct and related offenses. Police say he broke into a vehicle and stole $580.

Troopers said they were called to Momyer Road at 3:45 p.m. for a report of a man entering a home and asking for car keys. Police said, while they were on the way to investigate, a second home was reported broken into.

Investigators say they found the suspect running through a field and a trooper used a Taser on Wilson after he refused to listen to police and appeared to be aggressive, according to court papers. They said they seized the $580 from him.

Two witnesses told police Wilson entered their homes, kicking open a locked door in one instance. They said he stole the cash out of one vehicle and tried to break into a second before confronting some of the witnesses inside a barn, according to court papers. They fled and he took off into the field, police said.

Wilson was being held on $20,000 bond at the Westmoreland County Prison. He did not have an attorney listed in online court records. A May 26 preliminary hearing is set.

Wilson was sentenced to up to 23 months in jail in January on a criminal trespass charge stemming from a 2019 incident in West Newton, according to online court records. The minimum sentence was not listed. He was sentenced to two years of probation in July on a simple assault charge.

