Police charge Meadville man with ethnic intimidation, aggravated assault

Apr. 11—A city man is behind bars for allegedly chasing after another man with a knife and yelling racial slurs at him, according to Meadville Police Department.

Dakota J. Hochstine, 26, is being held in the Crawford County jail, Saegertown, in lieu of $100,000 bond on charges of ethnic intimidation, aggravated assault and other counts filed by police.

The incident took place Saturday around 9 p.m. at the Kwik Fill gas station on North Street, according to court documents obtained by The Meadville Tribune.

Hochstine, who is white, is alleged to have begun screaming racial slurs at another man who had stopped at the gas station for fuel for his vehicle, according to the arrest affidavit. The man, who is Black, told police that when he got into his vehicle and started to drive forward, Hochstine pulled out a knife and began chasing him, yelling racial slurs, the affidavit said.

Hochstine was combative with arresting officers as they attempted to place him in handcuffs, according to the affidavit. He also spit blood inside the rear of the patrol car in which he was placed as well as attempted to spit blood at officers once at the police station, the affidavit said.

Hochstine was arraigned Monday before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino on a felony charge of ethnic intimidation and two felony counts of aggravated assault; misdemeanor counts of possession of an instrument of crime, simple assault, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct; and summary counts of harassment, public drunkenness and two of disorderly conduct.

Hochstine was ordered held in lieu of $100,000 bond. A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled April 27 before Pendolino.