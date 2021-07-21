Police charge Mifflinburg-area man with attempted kidnapping, stalking

Jul. 21—Mifflinburg police filed attempted kidnapping and related charges against a Union County man accused of filming and trying to access a parked vehicle inside which two juvenile girls waited for their parents outside a grocery store.

Two girls, ages 14 and 11, told officer David Shaffer of the Mifflinburg Police Department that a man later identified as Moses J. Fahnestock, 38, of Limestone Township, circled the vehicle, looked through the windows and may have tried to open the driver-side door before they began to scream and lock the vehicle's doors, according to arrest papers.

The alleged incident occurred about 5:50 p.m. Sunday in the Weis Markets parking lot.

The girls told police that Fahnestock walked from Sheetz on Route 45 to the adjacent Weis lot, police said. The girls were waiting inside a vehicle while their parents were shopping. The vehicle's engine was running, police said.

Though Fahnestock walked away, the girls allege he was filming them during the incident, police said. The girls' parents told police they observed Fahnestock filming their daughters while standing near the entrance to the grocery store, arrest papers state. When confronted, Fahnestock became defensive and walked away, police said.

Fahnestock did the same when Shaffer confronted him inside Weis, according to arrest papers. He refused to identify himself after being informed he would be detained for an investigation and struggled with Shaffer as the officer attempted to place him in handcuffs, arrest papers state. A citizen helped Shaffer put Fahnestock in cuffs while the defendant laid on the ground, police said.

According to arrest papers, police observed Fahnestock enter Sheetz in a red van and note that he has four suspensions on his driving privileges related to impaired driving.

Shaffer charged Fahnestock with two counts of attempted to kidnap a minor, attempted robbery of a motor vehicle, attempted theft, two counts of stalking, and one count each of obstruction of justice, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and driving with a suspended license.

Fahnestock was arraigned by on-call District Judge Jeffrey Rowe, of Lewisburg, and held in Union County Prison, Lewisburg, on $150,000 cash bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 24 before Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey Mensch, Mifflinburg.