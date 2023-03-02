Police charge mini market employee with theft

Mar. 2—BERLIN, Pa. — A Berlin woman was charged with theft after she stole $3,000 from the mini market where she worked because the landlord raised her rent, authorities allege.

Borough police charged Madilyn Elaine Blevins, 20, of the 400 block of Main Street, with theft by unlawful taking for disposition.

According to a complaint affidavit, Blevins allegedly stole $3,000 from Diamond Mini Market, 404 Broadway St., between December 2022 and February 2023.

Blevins allegedly stole money from the cash drawer six times because the business owner said he was raising the rent on her apartment and she needed money to pay the electric bill, the affidavit said.

Blevins is free on $10,000 unsecured bond.