Police charge Montgomery man with capital murder

Officers have charged a 30-year-old Montgomery man with capital murder in connection with the homicide of a 26-year-old, police said.

Fredrikis Heard of Montgomery was found with a gunshot wound at 12:45 a.m. Thursday in the 4900 block of Hatton Avenue, and he later died at a local hospital. Montgomery police have arrested Isaiah Gipson and charged him with capital murder in connection with the case.

Officers took Gipson into custody Wednesday, and he remains in the Montgomery jail with no bond, according to a police release.

Alex Gladden is the Montgomery Advertiser's public safety reporter. She can be reached at agladden@gannett.com or 479-926-9570.

