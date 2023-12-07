Police charge Montgomery man in September homicide and two robberies

The Montgomery Police Department have arrested a 32-year-old Montgomery man in connection with a Sept. 24 homicide as well as two robberies.

Officers arrested Darren Price in connection with the death of Montgomery woman Jacqueline Best, 39, Maj. Saba Coleman said in an email.

Officers also charged Price with two counts of first-degree robbery, first-degree arson and being a felon in possession of a firearm. They identified him as a suspect in two robberies that happened Sunday and Wednesday.

The department's special operations unit arrested Price on Wednesday and put him in the Montgomery County jail without a bond.

Police did not immediately release any other information about the case.

More: Woman Charged with Murder Montgomery police arrest woman in connection with shooting death

Alex Gladden is the Montgomery Advertiser's public safety reporter. She can be reached at agladden@gannett.com or on Twitter @gladlyalex.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Police arrest Montgomery man in connection with homicide and robberies