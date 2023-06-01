Police charge Montgomery man in shooting death of Rondarius McQueen

Officers have charged a 28-year-old Montgomery man with murder, police said.

Officers arrested Juqwarn Hartwell on Thursday. He remains in the Montgomery jail with no bond, according to an MPD news release.

Hartwell is accused of shooting Rondarius McQueen, 22, early Monday in the 100 block of Folmar Parkway. McQueen was taken to a local hospital by private vehicle but died of his injuries.

Alex Gladden is the Montgomery Advertiser's public safety reporter. She can be reached at agladden@gannett.com or on Twitter @gladlyalex.

