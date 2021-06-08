Police charge Mt. Pleasant Township man with taking money to set SUV on fire

Jun. 8—A Mt. Pleasant Township man is accused by state police of accepting $300 to set an SUV on fire in February, according to court papers.

Barry E. Albright, 28, was arrested Monday on charges of arson, insurance fraud and causing a catastrophe.

Troopers in February arrested Donald E. Cassidy, 55, of Mt. Pleasant, in connection with the fire. Authorities said he is the owner of the GMC Terrain that had been reported stolen on Feb. 14 from Rumbaugh Avenue in Mt. Pleasant, according to court papers.

The burned-out SUV was found 3 miles away six days later in a wooded area off White Bridge Road in Mt. Pleasant Township. Police matched it to the missing SUV through a description and vehicle identification number. Troopers confiscated Cassidy's cell phone and learned that he had searched the internet for information about setting a vehicle on fire and making it look like an accident, according to court papers.

In March, police said Cassidy told them he paid Albright $300 to take the SUV and burn it. At about 2 a.m. Feb. 15, Albright told Cassidy "It's done," according to court papers.

Albright later admitted to accepting cash in exchange for burning the vehicle, police said. He is free on his own recognizance and a June 23 preliminary hearing is set. Albright declined to comment.

Cassidy, who is facing the same charges, waived his right to a preliminary hearing March 24. An August formal arraignment is scheduled, according to online court records.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .