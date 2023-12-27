Police charge Newport News man in 28th Street homicide

Newport News police announced Wednesday the arrest of a suspect in the death of 29-year-old Godfrey Junior Davidson.

Keondre Lashawn LeBeauf, 23, of Newport News is charged with first-degree murder, along with robbery and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Police responding to a report of a shooting in the 1100 block of 28th Street at 9:45 p.m. on Dec. 17 found Davidson outside suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He died at the scene, according to police.

Police Chief Steve Drew thanked the police and detectives who he said put “countless hours” into this investigation. He highlighted the importance of the police department’s investment in an unspecified technology in making the arrest.

Gavin Stone, 757-712-4806, gavin.stone@virginiamedia.com