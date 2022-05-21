Police charge North Carolina school bus driver with DWI

A North Carolina school bus driver is charged with driving while impaired after an accident in which a construction worker was hit, authorities said.

News outlets report Raleigh police responded around 10:40 a.m. on Friday to a report of an accident west of downtown. There were no children on the bus, but police said the bus hit a construction worker, who suffered injuries to his legs.

After a follow-up investigation, officers charged the bus driver with operating a school bus after consuming alcohol and impaired driving in a commercial vehicle. The driver has been removed from driving duties for the Wake County Public School System and is suspended pending an investigation by the system, according to a statement.

