Police charge Northern Cambria man with threatening to shoot woman during altercation

Jul. 12—A Northern Cambria man was arraigned on Monday, accused of assaulting a woman and then threatening her with a shotgun before he was disarmed by the woman's family members who lived next door, authorities said.

Northern Cambria Borough police charged Seth Thomas, 27, of the 3400 block of Crawford Avenue, with three counts each of aggravated assault, simple assault, reckless endangerment, terroristic threats and harassment.

Thomas was charged in the Oct. 31, 2021 incident.

According to a complaint affidavit, police said Thomas and the woman were riding in a vehicle from Nicktown to the Crawford Avenue residence when a dispute broke out. Thomas allegedly punched the woman in the face, leaving her with a bloody nose.

At the residence, Thomas allegedly picked up a 12-gauge shotgun and threaten to shoot the woman as they wrestled over the gun. Two family members living next door arrived and heard the pair fighting upstairs.

Police said the woman and the two family members wrestled the gun way from Thomas, who continued making threats. Police arrived and Thomas was voluntarily committed to a hospital.

He was arraigned by District Judge Michael Zungali, of Hastings, and freed on $25,000 unsecured bond.